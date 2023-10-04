Taxi driver released on R500 bail for allegedly trying to defraud the Road Accident Fund of millions

A 43-year-old taxi driver was arrested this week on allegations he tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of million of rand. Siyabulela Kima appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with fraud amounting to R8.3 million.

He was released on R500 bail. According to the The Directorate for Priority Investigations (Hawks) in the Eastern Cape, Kima was a taxi driver who was transporting teachers from their homes to their respective schools. It is allege that on February 4, 2020, Kima was involved in an accident on the R406 near Qombolo junction, Centane, while transporting educators from Centane to Butterworth.

“According to reports, all the passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries following the accident and were transported to hospital,” said Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. It is further alleged that Kima approached certain attorneys to assist him in lodging a claim against the RAF, and it was lodged successfully. “After lodging the claim, the RAF conducted its internal investigation and discovered that the version that was provided by the accused person about the accident was totally different from his passengers’ version.”

According to Mhlakuvana, the accused allegedly falsified his claim form by misrepresentation. “He stated that a Toyota Quantum with unknown registration overtook a truck and forced his Avanza off the road. “Kima indicated that in avoiding a head-on collision, his vehicle swerved away from the quantum and overturned.”

However, according to the Hawks, the passengers gave a different version. “The passengers alleged that Kima was attacked by epileptic seizures, therefore, the accident was caused by him being unconscious.” Mhlakuvana said the RAF picked up the discrepancies and referred the matter to the Hawks.