Taxi driver sought for rape, kidnapping

Cape Town police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a taxi driver. The man is alleged to have kidnapped and raped a passenger in his taxi.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the case is being investigated by the Kraaifontein Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Police have released a facial composition of the taxi driver. Swartbooi said the taxi driver would be able to assist police in its investigation of rape, kidnapping and attempted murder cases.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on Saturday, September 30, the victim was travelling by taxi to Bloekombos,” Swartbooi said. “On the way, the driver drove in the direction of Bottelary Road where he assaulted the victim, raped her and left her naked in the bushes,” he said. “She later managed to walk to a nearby restaurant where the personnel assisted her with transport to Kraaifontein [SA Police Service] SAPS where she reported her ordeal.”