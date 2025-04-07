Taxi-related violence leaves three dead in Soweto

Three people have been shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Soweto, Gauteng, on Monday. According to reports, the victims were attacked in Mofolo Central.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed a triple murder docket has been opened for investigation. The shooting incident took place along Zule Drive and Nape. “The police received a complaint of a shooting at Mofolo at about 8am. It is alleged that shots were fired from a grey silver vehicle at the other vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, killing three men. The incident is believed to be taxi-related. The victims all belong to a taxi association. All possibilities will be investigated,” Kweza said.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident. He said the traffic was at a standstill on Monday morning. “Law enforcement officials and emergency services are currently on scene. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of Mahalefele Road, Mofolo Central, as vehicles are being diverted at Machaba Drive and Mageza Street,” Fihla said.

He said potential road closures, traffic diversions, and increased congestion in the area can be expected as authorities manage the scene. "Motorists are advised to avoid Mahalefele Road towards Mofolo Central. Coming from Dube, motorists can use Mncube Drive, Leselinyana, and Kinini Street to get to Machaba Drive and from Zulu Drive, motorists can use Machaba Drive as an alternative route," Fihla said. Police urge anyone with information that can assist with the investigations to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on the MySAPS App, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

In a separate incident at the weekend, four people were shot and killed in Gugulethu in Cape Town. The mass shooting took place on Friday, April 4. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut, said the incident took place just after 8pm.