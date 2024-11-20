Teacher arrested after he allegedly undressed and ordered seven-year-old girl to touch his private parts

Limpopo police at Makhado arrested a 44-year-old man, a teacher, following a sexual assault incident which happened at Rabali. The sexual assault happened on Saturday, November 16, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The accused teacher appeared before the Makhado Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. His case was postponed to Friday, for formal bail application. “The grandmother was notified by the cousin that her two grandchildren, aged seven and three, were found in the house with the teacher,” said Ledwaba. “The teacher was undressed and ordered the seven-year-old to touch his private parts. After hearing the news, the grandmother reported the incident to the police, who opened a sexual assault case.”

The docket was transferred to the Makhado family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit for further investigations. The teacher was arrested on Monday, on charges of sexual assault. Police investigations are ongoing. Last month, IOL reported that the Dzanani regional court in Vhembe District of Limpopo sentenced 33-year-old Kehuliso Mafune to life imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl who was walking home from a church service.

“The court heard that on September 17 2023, at about 1am in the morning, the victim was with her male friend walking in the same direction from church conference to their individual homes. An African male approached them from behind and pointed them with a firearm,” Ledwaba said at the time. The two ran, trying to flee from the armed assailant, but the teenage girl fell in the process. Mafune got hold of the teenager, dragged her to a street where he raped her. He then fled the scene.