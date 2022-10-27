Teacher in court over the rape of two matric pupils and the impregnation of both

Durban - A 26-year-old Eastern Cape teacher who allegedly raped two pupils at his school and impregnated them made his first appearance in court. The teacher who cannot be named until he pleads appeared in the EmaXesibeni (Mount Ayllif) Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the NPA the rape is alleged to have taken place between May and June this year. Provincial NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the teacher was employed at Ntsizwa High School, where both victims attended school. “It is alleged that between May and June 2022, the accused had sexual intercourse with the victims who are in matric, without their consent.”

Tyali said it is alleged that he would lure the victims, aged 18 and 19, to the strong room on different occasions. “He would allegedly lure the victims to the strong room, lock it from the inside, overpower them, rape them, and threaten them if they told anyone.” Tyali said both pupils informed their classmates after the alleged offences.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The teacher was arrested after the victims reported their assault to their parents and it was discovered that they were pregnant.” The man was arrested on Tuesday this week (25/10). The matter was postponed to November 4 for a formal bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, a KZN father was denied bail for allegedly raping his daughter over a 12-year period. The man is alleged to have began raping her when she was 9 years of age. The woman is now 21 and has reported the matter. The father reportedly asked his daughter to drop the charges.