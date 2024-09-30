Teacher suspended for allegedly raping a Grade 10 pupil

A teacher has been suspended following allegations that he raped a Grade 10 pupil at Toli High school in Lusikisiki. The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC Fundile Gade said he learnt with shame of the recent rape allegations. The incident was reported on September 24.

“The district has swiftly moved to suspend the alleged perpetrator, while investigation is under way,” said Department spokesperson Mali Mtima. The Department said the pupil was receiving support from the Education Social Support Services unit (ESSS) that included counselling and debriefing sessions. “Since the alleged incident has caused distress and trauma to the school’s community, the School Governing Body (SGB) visited the home of the alleged victim.

“Additionally, the family has already opened a case with the South African Police Services (SAPS). MEC Gade cautioned predator educators who prey on innocent learners. “It’s a shame to learn of such allegations involving an educator.”

Gade said that the South African Schools Act of 1996, declares an educator in school, as ‘an in loco parentis’. “This means that, such an educator betrays the trust not only of the learner, but the parents and the society at large. “Remember, for education to take place, we need to create a mutual trust between us (department) and parents.