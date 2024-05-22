‘Teacher undressed me, asked me touch his private parts’: Rape accused teacher seeks release on bail

The bail application of a North West teacher, aged 47, accused of raping two learners, aged 12 and 14, has been postponed to Friday, when the rape-accused man will appear before the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court. Community members in Leeudoringstad and different political parties have been picketing outside the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court, opposing the release of the teacher on bail.

The mother of one of the abused learners, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the molested child, told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the teacher would give the girl R20, and instruct her not to speak about the ordeal. “The child told us that the teacher started undressing her and touched her private parts. The teacher would kiss the child and take out his private part, asking the child to touch it. This would continue when the child goes back to school on Monday and it continued like that,” the mother said. Two learners, aged 12 and 14, were allegedly raped by their teacher at a school in North West. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “He would call the child, asking her to help in carrying the books to his office. When the child entered the office, he would kiss the child and touch her private parts. During the week, he would give the child R20. My daughter was scared to speak out and she said the teacher told her not to speak.”

The aggrieved mother has also appealed to other learners who may have been abused by the teacher to speak out. The North West provincial Department of Education has condemned the incidents and expressed sadness. Spokesperson Mphata Molokwane said the teacher was arrested last week after the mother of one of the abused learners and the school principal registered cases at the Leeudoringstad police station.

“It is alleged that the teacher has been sexually harassing these learners. So as the Department of Education, we have taken a stand that we will strongly condemn the occurrence and express sadness that the victims were allegedly abused by someone who was supposed to safeguard them,” Molokwane was quoted by the SABC. Last week, North West provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the teacher was arrested at the school. “It is alleged that the teacher would ask the two minors to help him carry books or go and fetch something at his office, where he performed sexual acts. He was arrested at the school on Thursday, May 16,” she said.