Teacher who allegedly shot cop over traffic fine, denied bail

Durban - An Eastern Cape teacher will remain behind bars for allegedly killing a traffic officer after he issued him with a fine. Siphesonke Galoshe, 34, from Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School, was denied bail this week for the alleged murder of traffic cop Daniel Mxoli, 61.

The shooting incident took place on October 10. According to the Hawks, the accused had been travelling in his silver Toyota Tazz when he was stopped by Mxoli, who was attached to the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality. It is alleged that Mxoli had issued Galoshe with a fine for his alleged contravention of the traffic rules.

“It is alleged that when the traffic officer turned his back, Galoshe alighted from his vehicle, took out his rifle and shot and fatally wounded the on-duty civil servant,” said spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. She said the accused allegedly went to hide at his sister’s place in Gqeberha. Three days later, he handed himself over to Mthatha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Galoshe made his first short appearance in the Mthatha Magistrate’s court on October 17. “He has made numerous appearances for bail, and on January 11, he was denied bail,” said Mgolodela. The case was adjourned to March.

