Teacher’s assistant, 25, bust for alleged grooming and rape of girl, 10

A 25-year-old teacher’s assistant has been bust for allegedly grooming and raping a 10-year-old girl. The shocking discovery by the child’s mother resulted in police descending on the suspect’s Ottery home on Thursday.

Grassy Park station commander colonel Dawood Laing said the man, who worked as a teacher’s assistant at a primary school, didn’t flinch when police arrived at his home, saying he knew why he was being arrested. Laing said the child’s cellphone revealed the shocking sexual relationship that existed between the suspect and his former pupil. “The suspect worked at the primary school and his contract ended in September. Somebody became aware of the relationship and informed her mother.

“The mother got hold of her cellphone… and found graphic sexual content being exchanged as well as inappropriate messages, and came to the station to report him. “Due to the age of the victim, we have to be sensitive but I can confirm that there were naked pictures of both the victim and the suspect being exchanged. “Our officers immediately looked into the matter and started to investigate him,” Laing. said On Thursday, police arrested him in Ottery and he was taken to Grassy Park SAPS.

“He looked a little bewildered but he calmly told me he knew why he was being arrested,” Laing said. “His father came to the station and was absolutely shocked when I told him what had been happening.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The WCED has been made aware of the disturbing allegations against a former teaching assistant that was previously contracted to the school through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative.

“The alleged assault did not happen at the school, but during the school holidays. “The learner is receiving support. The school will be co-operating with the SAPS in terms of their investigation.” Laing said the man was due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of rape and sexual grooming. He could face additional charges as the police investigation has uncovered that he allegedly groomed other girls.