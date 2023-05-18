Pretoria - A teary Zandile Lorraine Khumalo, one of the people who was in the house when Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was killed, has identified one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the men who stormed into their home when the soccer star was shot. Zandile, a musician, is the sister of musician Kelly Khumalo, who was dating Meyiwa when he was killed.

“Are you guys even aware of what you did to our lives? Are you guys even aware of what you did to us as a family that day? The damage you guys caused,” she said, addressing the accused in tears. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela objected and told Zandile to stop addressing the accused. State advocate George Baloyi, who led Zandile into evidence, also warned her against addressing the accused.

“Ma’am, you are still in the process of identifying the people that came into the house, if you can just do that and refrain from further comments. You pointed to a person; who is it?” asked Baloyi. This is the second witness who has identified Ntanzi, after Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala, also positively identified him as one of the attackers. “A person you have seen before — if you meet this person again, it won’t be difficult to recognise that person. And I won’t tell lies about a person. Even that person knows,” Madlala said at the time.

Zandile said when the men came in, they spoke in isiZulu and demanded money and cellphones. However, instead of giving in to their demands, a huge confrontation took place as they tried to fight off the intruders. She said Meyiwa tussled with the man who was holding a gun until a shot went off.

“When the gun went off, I ran. Tumelo also heard it, and he ran into one of the bedrooms. I ran into the bathroom.” She said the gun went off two more times while she was taking cover in the bathroom. Meyiwa was killed while visiting Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, south-east of Joburg.

Bongani Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa have been charged with the October 26, 2014 murder. The State alleges the footballer was killed in a botched house robbery. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly, and her younger sister Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.