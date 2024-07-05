Teen accused of assaulting grandmother on suicide watch at Pollsmoor

A19-year-old Kraaifontein resident accused of assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother has been placed on suicide watch at the hospital section of the Pollsmoor Prison. The accused appeared in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The teenager was arrested on Wednesday night after a viral video allegedly showed him assaulting his 82-year-old grandmother.

Luvo Gqaza, a 19-year-old resident of Kraaifontein, appeared in court, where he faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violating the Older Person’s Act. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the public. In court, Gqaza's defence team requested that he be remanded in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison, citing his suicidal tendencies. The state did not oppose this request amidst concerns for his mental well-being.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, speaking on the well-being of the pensioner, said the grandmother was currently hospitalised and reportedly fears for her life. The court adjourned the case until 2024, July 12, when a bail application hearing is scheduled to take place. The state has indicated its intent to oppose any bail application.

On X, people had different reactions to Luvo Gqaza's case. @M_BUG_A commented "I think he's still young and prone to mistakes, they can forgive him since his granny didn't press charges." I think he’s still young and prone to mistakes , they can forgive him since his granny didn’t press charges