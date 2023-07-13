Teen among two arrested for allegedly hacking man to death

Two suspects, aged 23 and 17, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly hacking a 20-year-old man to death in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the incident was believed to be gang-related.

Mohlala said that on Wednesday, after 4 pm, police received information about a man under attack. On arrival, police found the body of a 20-year-old male with multiple injuries on the upper body, Mohlala said. “He was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene,” he said.

According to Mohlala, the victim was chased by suspects from Mangosuthu Section until Mafred Section. He was attacked and then succumbed to his injuries. During investigations, police recovered a shovel with blood stains. The motive for the killing is still unknown.

Mohlala added that the suspects are expected to appear at Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Friday. They are facing murder charges. In another gang related incident, Mohlala said eight suspects between the ages of 22 and 35 were arrested on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were found in possession of stolen cellphones, as well as laptops believed to have been accessed from house robberies. “The suspects are alleged gang members from different groupings, and the investigation so far connects them with about six house robberies that were carried out in Piet Retief.” Mohlala said the suspects were charged with house robbery.