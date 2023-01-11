Teen arrested as cops recover stolen police firearm in the Eastern Cape

Rustenburg – A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was found with a stolen police firearm in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape. The firearm was reported stolen in a housebreaking at a police officer's home in December.

“On Tuesday, January 1, 2023 at about 10am, Nelson Mandela Bay District Crime Combating Unit members received and followed on information of a suspect in possession of a stolen police firearm. “The 19-year-old teenage suspect was found in the bedroom of a house in Ceshu Street in Kwanobuhle. “A 9mm Z88 pistol, three rounds of ammunition and three used 9mm and R1 rifle projectiles were found in his possession,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“The firearm was reported stolen in a housebreaking at a police officer’s home in December 2022 in Kwanobuhle. “Further investigation by the members resulted in the recovery of a police radio as well as other property belonging to the police officer. “These stolen items were found in a bag at the suspect’s house in Ndenzeni Street.”

He was detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. “Detectives are busy establishing the teenager’s involvement in the housebreaking. “Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds,” she said.

He was expected to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. In Gauteng, the Hawks said mother and son appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Alexandra on Monday, for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Chinese Nationals, Qui Ping Chao, 60, and Liu Jiasheng, 30), were arrested on Saturday, at an apartment in Gallo Manor, Sandton Country Estate during search and seizure operation.

"This was conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and the Benoni based dog unit. “Exhibits seized includes two pistols with erased serial numbers, several rounds of ammunition and an airgun. “The court remanded the pair in custody whilst the case was postponed to Monday, 16 January 2023, for a bail application,” Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.