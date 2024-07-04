Teen arrested for assaulting grandmother after video goes viral

Police in Kraaifontein have arrested a teenager for the alleged assault of his grandmother. The arrest comes after the disturbing video which shows the pensioner being beaten went viral on social media. The disturbing incident, which occurred a month ago, has prompted widespread outrage and led to swift action by the authorities.

In the video, the grandson is seen allegedly assaulting the grandmother with his open arm, leading to a pot containing what appears to be porridge, spilling over. The grandson allegedly beats the grandmother so hard that she drops to the floor. The victim, a resident of Wallacedene in Kraaifontein, was found receiving treatment in the hospital for an ailment unrelated to the assault. Despite the grandmother’s refusal to submit a statement, police investigations uncovered that the assault took place in June at the victim's home.

Initially, when the South African Police Service (SAPS) was called to the scene, the family decided to handle the matter privately and declined police intervention. Colonel Andrè Traut, spokesperson for the Western Cape SAPS, said due to the severity of the incident became evident when the video began spreading online, compelling SAPS to open a case docket on behalf of the victim. He said the on Wednesday night, the 19-year-old suspect, who is the grandson of the victim, was arrested at his Wallacedene residence.

He is set to appear in Blue Downs Magistrates Court once formally charged. "Crimes against women and children are a top priority for SAPS, and we will not turn a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard," said Traut. The incident has sparked significant discussion on social media, with users expressing both outrage and concern for elderly abuse.

@ntsikimazwai tweeted, "Well done to everyone who posted and reposted till Luvo was arrested. Yoh! It's an abomination in our culture to mistreat the elderly." Well done to everyone who Posted and Reposted till Luvo was arrested 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Yoh! It’s an abomination in our culture to mistreat the elderly….. — NtsikiMazwaiMedia (@ntsikimazwai) July 4, 2024 @Neilwejoy commented, "I know the person who took the Luvo's video assaulting his gran is wrong for not stopping him but had he not taken the video we wouldn't have known about it and she wasn't going to get the help she needs, imagine how many grannies go through that and nobody knows about it."