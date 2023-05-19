Teen arrested hours after allegedly dumping foetus in Atlantis

Cape Town - A teenager was arrested after a foetus was found in a bin in Atlantis on Friday morning, Western Cape police said. “An 18-year-old female was arrested and she will appear at Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 22, 2023, on a charge of concealment of birth,” Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

She was arrested hours after residents found the foetus. Residents in Lakeman Close, Avondale, were awoken by commotion following the discovery of the foetus by men who had been rummaging for food and goods in the bins. Fridays are bin day in the area.

According to a resident, the male foetus believed to be about seven months was found wrapped in an orange towel. Police on the scene in Lakeman Close, Avondale where a foetus was found. Photo: supplied “The owner put the bin out at about 6.50am, so it had to have happened from that time,” the resident said. “The two guys who were scratching in the bins found the baby and told the people on the road. The baby was wrapped in an orange towel.”

Police on the scene conducted an investigation. "The shebeen has cameras so police are checking the cameras now, so hopefully they will be able to see," the resident said.