Teen arrested in her pyjamas charged in connection with mob murder of Abongile Mafalala

Cape Town – A teenager from Parkwood is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning. The 19-year-old woman who was arrested by cops in pyjamas will be formally charged with the murder of Abongile Mafalala who was viciously and publicly murdered during a “mob justice” attack in Parkwood last week.

Mafalala, 31, from Dunoon was publicly murdered after false allegations of alleged kidnapping arose in the area. Hundreds of residents came out, beat and stoned Mafalala and then set him and his vehicle, a Toyota Avanza, alight on the open field next to the M5. Abongile Mafalala, 31, from Dunoon. File Picture Social media was flooded with graphic videos of Mafalala being beaten and set alight.

It was later revealed that Mafalala was innocent and the reports of an alleged kidnapping were fake. Mafalala was in fact a victim of a crime and was robbed by gangsters moments before his murder. At the time police said they would be arresting suspects based on video footage obtained.

Police confirmed the arrest. “This office can confirm that a 19-year-old female was arrested on Tuesday, June 7, and she was charged for murder and will make her first appearance today in Wynberg Court,” provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said. It is believed the woman incited the attack on Mafalala and the widely spread video footage of his brutal death led to her demise.

In video footage, the woman can be seen bludgeoning Mafalala with a pole as he lay helplessly on the ground. On Monday, five other people were also charged for Mafalala’s murder. The suspects Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams and Ashwin Tifflon are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

