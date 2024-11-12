Teenage boy arrested for fatally stabbing a patroller and leaving two injured

A 17-year-old teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a 35-year-old Community Police Forum (CPF) patroller and leaving two injured in Masoyi, Mpumalanga. Provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said the incident happened on Monday and the suspect was apprehended by community members who brought him to the police station on Tuesday.

Mdhluli said the motive behind the incident is still unknown and it forms part of the investigation. “The victims are said to have been attacked by a male suspect who was in possession of a knife and he is involved in the whole saga...After the incident, the suspect fled the scene and the injured victims were taken to a nearby clinic for medical treatment and were later transferred to the hospital for further medical attention,’’ he said. He added that police managed to recover a knife which is suspected to be used in the commission of crime.

“Due to the fact that the suspect is a minor, police investigators are working in collaboration with probation officers.” In addition, preliminary investigation indicate that the teenager could be involved in another alleged murder of a 50-year-old man that was also stabbed to death at Mahushu in August 2023. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile the provincial acting police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, strongly condemned the attack of CPF patrollers and also thanked members of the public for apprehending the suspect. "We cannot allow a situation of lawlessness to prevails. Whoever commits crime should know that there are consequences. We hope that justice will be served for the victims," said Mkhwanazi. [email protected]