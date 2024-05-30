Teenage girl attempted suicide, was hospitalised after being repeatedly raped by her stepfather

A 46-year-old Limpopo man was sentenced to three life terms by the Naphuno Magistrate's Court after he was convicted for raping his stepdaughter. The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the abused minor, was convicted on three counts of rape.

“The court noted that, from April 16, 2018, to July 2018, a 15-year-old girl was raped by her stepfather on different days. The victim also attempted to commit suicide. She was then rushed to the hospital for medical assistance,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “While she was in the hospital, her mother discovered a suicidal note under her pillow. It formed part of the investigation.” The teenager was subsequently discharged from hospital.

On October 12, 2018, the mother and daughter notified police about the incident, and a case of rape was opened. “The case was transferred to Tzaneen family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit, and Sergeant Bongani Mthombeni was assigned to investigate the case further. The accused was arrested on October 16, 2018 at Tzaneen and charged with three counts of rape,” said Ledwaba. “Sergeant Bongani Mthombeni opposed bail against the accused and he remained in custody until he was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced.”

In the end, the court sentenced the stepfather to life terms in prison. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the lengthy jail term imposed on the stepfather. Hadebe saluted the the investigating team for securing the lengthy conviction.