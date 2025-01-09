Teenage girl killed in Delft drive-by shooting

The Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a teenage girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Delft. Bronwin van Willing, 18, was standing at a Junkers Crescent spaza shop in The Hague on Wednesday evening when the unknown men shot her.

Bronwin van Willing was struck down just moments after leaving her home, in what appears to be a case of wrong place, wrong time. Picture: Supplied She had been at home watching a series and when it was finished, she asked her grandma for R10. Her aunt, Tammy Cupido, explained that when she arrived at the shop, suspects in a white Renault drove by and started firing at random. “We were lying in bed, and she got up and asked for R10 from my mom. She went out, and my mom followed her but stood in the yard; she came into the house when she heard the gunshots,” the grieving woman said.

“Shots went off by the shop and she was hit in the back; and she ran past our house. “The suspects followed her and they stopped and shot her again. We don’t know the motive behind the shooting; we think it was the case of her being in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Cupido said when the shooting stopped, they went outside and found out that Van Willing was shot in the back and head.

“We couldn’t sleep after that, because we could feel that someone was missing. “My mom and sister are in a state, we have been left traumatised. “Before she went out, she asked me to lay with her in bed. She was clinging on to me, holding me tight. She got up and dressed, and went outside. And that was the last time I saw her alive.”

Van Willing is described as a silly and funny person with boring jokes. “She would make boring jokes and burst out laughing. She was a friendly, nice person, loved by people, very irritating, she worked on your nerves, and had an annoying laugh.” She was about to start Grade 11 at Delft High School next week.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the Delft police are investigating a murder case following the shooting incident. “According to reports, SAPS members on duty attended to a complaint at the mentioned address and on arrival, found the victim laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the back. Preliminary investigation indicates that there was a shooting incident in the street and she went to look what was going on when she was hit in the back. “Further investigation on the scene indicated that there was a car involved which was found abandoned. It was later discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Bishop Lavis in July 2024. This vehicle was handed in as exhibit and processing. No arrest has been made as yet, investigations continue.”