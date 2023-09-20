Teenage Limpopo girl allegedly raped by man purporting to be taking her to boyfriend

A 35-year-old Limpopo man, Steven Thulare, was remanded in custody after he was arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping. Thulare appeared before the Leboeng Periodical Court on Tuesday, and his case was postponed to September 26 for further investigations.

"The suspect (Thulare) was arrested in the early hours of Monday, 18 September 2023, for allegedly raping and kidnapping an 18-year-old girl at Kgautswane village in Sekhukhune district," according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. "According to the information, on Saturday, 16 September 2023, the victim was taken under false pretences by the suspect that he would take her to her boyfriend’s home, but instead she was taken to a different place. The suspect kept her hostage and raped her." Police received a complaint from the mother of the teenager, who reported a case of a missing person. Subsequently, a search operation was launched to locate the girl.

"Preliminary investigations were conducted through intelligence-driven operations, which led to the recovery of the victim at the suspect's house. The suspect was subsequently apprehended," said Ledwaba. "Cases of rape and kidnapping are under investigation by the Burgersfort family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit." Police said the 18-year-old girl has been offered psychological support and treatment for trauma.

Meanwhile, police said Thulare is scheduled to return to the Leboeng Periodical Court on September 26. In August, a 35-year-old man appeared in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested and charged for the rape of a 12-year-old girl who lives in his community. Police said the incident took place at Masodi informal settlement, Mozumbani under the Mahwelereng policing area.

“The victim was allegedly walking alone to her residence when she was called by the suspect known to her that he wanted to send her to a local shop,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The victim agreed and went to his house because she was used to him and upon her arrival the suspect dragged her inside the house,” Ledwaba said. "Unexpectedly, the suspect locked the door, put her on the bed, and raped the victim without her consent. Afterwards, the victim was given a certain amount of money to keep her silence."