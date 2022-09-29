Teenage relative charged with magistrate van Rooyen’s murder to remain behind bars

Durban - Cassidy Hartzenberg, the teenager charged with the murder of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen will remain in police custody. The 18-year-old made a first appearance in the Simonstown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also attended court and said it was sad that Hartzenberg was a close relative to the deceased. Van Rooyen, 50, was found murdered in her Marina da Gama home on September 10. She had been strangled. National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Hartzenberg was being charged with murder and theft.

“The case is postponed to 6 October, 2022, for further investigation and the accused has been remanded in custody.” The State alleged that in addition to stealing her car, Hartzenberg strangled Van Rooyen and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Van Rooyen’s car was found a day later in Highland’s Road, Mitchells Plain.

Police arrested the accused on Tuesday following an intensive investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). “At this stage, the suspect’s bail profile is unknown, and it would be in the interest of justice to obtain all relevant information before a decision on bail is made. We are hopeful that this matter can be processed speedily through the courts and that the outstanding investigation will be finalised quickly. “This matter again brings into focus the elevated levels of gender-based violence and femicide in our country and we would like to applaud the swift action taken by the DPCI in arresting a suspect in this high-profile case which had members of the Justice Cluster concerned for their safety.

