Teenager accused in Deveney Nel murder taken to place of safety

The 17-year-old accused of killing Hoërskool Overberg pupil Deveney Nel made a brief first appearance in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the accused was charged with murder and was taken to a place of safety.

The case was adjourned to September 18, for further investigation. The 16-year-old’s body was found dumped on Wednesday, August 14, behind locked doors of the school’s storeroom. She had been fatally stabbed.

The accused was arrested two days after police found the body, on the evening of August 16. Western Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrest, saying gender-based violence and femicide is a priority for the South African Police Service (SAPS). Following the breakthrough, the Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais said: “Our confidence in the SAPS investigation under the personal command of Brigadier Leon Hanana has been confirmed.