Teenager among five people charged for killing a man they accused of stealing a cellphone

Police in Hartbeespoortdam, in the North West have arrested five suspects who are believed to be in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 26-year-old Lesego Klaas Makaku. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane, this stemmed from an incident in which the deceased was suspected of stealing a mobile phone from a tavern in the Sangiro informal area.

Tselanyane said that it is alleged that on Tuesday, December 31, the deceased was visiting his partner when the two proceeded to a neighboring tavern for drinks. While there, Makaku was accused of stealing a cellphone. "It is alleged that he was forcefully dragged outside the tavern to the street, where he was severely beaten by a group of people.

"Information received was that Makaku was also dragged to the nearby dam and thrown inside. "Only his t-shirt was found near the dam and allegedly taken by his girlfriend, who informed the deceased mother," said Tselanyane. Following this, the mother told the police, and a missing person's report was filed.

The police then conducted preliminary investigations to find Makaku, and police divers scoured the dam area but were unable to locate the body. "Inquiries were also conducted in the surrounding area about the last people seen with him, and on Thursday, January 2, two people of interest were detained for questioning. "During the interrogation, one of the suspects led the team of investigators to bushes near the Sangiro informal settlement, where the victim's half-naked body was discovered in the early stages of decomposition."

Following the finding of the body, police went to the shacks of three further suspects, who were also captured. Police said one suspect remains at large. All five suspects, aged 19 to 40, are set to appear before the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 6.