Teenager among the 6 killed in Eastern Cape drug-related shooting

The Eastern Cape police have released the identities of the six individuals who were killed in a drug-related shooting in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday evening. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the victims have been identified by their families.

The youngest victim is 17-year-old Sivenathi Mxaku, while the others are Siyabonga Williams (24), Sinovuyo Nene (24), Mzuvukile Grootboom (33), Siyamthanda Vena (27), and Siyanda Luther Mlilwana (27). Naidu further informed that out of the four individuals who were injured in the shooting, two remain hospitalised, while the other two have been discharged. On Thursday, the police arrested five individuals in connection with the shooting on Mdledle Street.

According to Naidu, three gunmen entered the property and opened fire, resulting in the death of six people. The police believe the shooting is related to drug activity. The suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday morning in Kwanobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp.

Naidu stated that they are currently held on charges of murder and attempted murder and will soon appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate's Court. Following the shooting, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene deployed a special task team to track down the perpetrators. Mene praised the team's commitment, skill, and meticulous investigation, which led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.