Teenager arrested for former police official’s killing in the Eastern Cape

A teenager is among three suspects allegedly linked to the brutal killing of a former police official in the Eastern Cape. Tobile Qowa, 64, was stabbed to death on November 4.

Police said he was previously stationed in supply management in Whittlesea with the South African Police Service (SAPS). Provincial police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said police made a breakthrough and arrested the three suspects, aged between 19 and 24. They were expected to appear in the Whittlesea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of murder.

In another incident, four men have been charged with the murder of Eastern Cape cop Inani Mbombo. Mbombo was murdered in July at a tavern in Tsolo. The four arrested suspects are: Siphumeze Mancipa, 27, Lungisani Fantein, 35, Sibongankonke Gagane, 29, and Khanyisa Mdedelwa, 29.