Teenager arrested for ordering a hit on her mother

Rustenburg - A 16-year-old girl was arrested for the murder of her mother in Lesedi Park, Limpopo. The teenager reportedly ordered a hit on her mother as she wanted “freedom”.

“The police in Westenburg seek information that can assist in locating a man who allegedly killed a 44-year-old woman after he was requested by the deceased’s 16-year-old daughter to assist her in eliminating her mother as she wanted freedom,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said. The incident happened on March 15 at around 10pm. The girl allegedly met the man outside Polokwane and had a conversation in which she reportedly told him that her mother was denying her freedom and that she wanted to get rid of her.

“The two then went to the house to wait for the girl’s mother. The mother arrived home and seemingly was attacked with frying pan and collapsed. It is reported that the suspect further strangled her. They thereafter dragged her to the bedroom and left her. “The girl allegedly slept in her mother’s motor vehicle that night and only reported the matter to the police the following day on March 16 and alleged that she found her mother in a pool of blood,” Brigadier Mojapelo said. He said a case of murder was opened and during preliminary investigations it came to light that the young girl conspired with the suspect to kill her mother because “she wanted her own freedom”.

“The 16-year-old girl was then arrested and charged with murder, a manhunt for her accomplice was launched.” The girl appeared in Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing a charge of murder. The case was postponed to April 4 for further police investigations. In the Eastern Cape, police said three men were gunned down and another wounded at a funeral in Arcadia on Saturday.

“It is alleged that at about 13:05, police responded to a complaint of shooting in Hoffman Street in Arcadia. On arrival three males were found; two males lying in a yard and one male lying inside a tent. “It is alleged that there was a funeral at the house and after the procession had departed for the cemetery, a few people remained to take down the tent when two men approached around the corner. Shots were fired leaving three males dead and one injured. The victims are aged between 22 and 25. No firearms were recovered,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu. “Police are investigating three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. The identity of two of the dead are unknown while the identity of the third needs to be verified.