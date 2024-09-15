Teenager arrested for strangling 91-year-old woman to death

An teenager has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 91-year-old woman in Bityi in the Eastern Cape. Provincial police said the 18-year-old allegedly fatally strangled the elderly woman and attempted to kill the woman’s daughter.

The incident took place in the Ncokazi locality on Friday, September 13. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said according to information at police’s disposal the suspect entered the victim’s home at around 2am. “He (allegedly) attacked the elderly woman while she was asleep in her bedroom,” Matyolo said.

“He then proceeded to the second bedroom, where he attacked the second victim who is the deceased’s daughter.” Matyolo said it is further alleged that a struggle between the two ensued, and the suspect managed to flee. “The victim immediately summoned her neighbours for assistance. The suspect is known to the victim, and local residents started searching the neighbourhood and found him.”

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Police said the accused is expected to appear in the Bhityi Magistrate's Court on Monday, September 16, facing charges of murder and attempted murder. In a similar incident, a 92-year-old Limpopo woman was killed after intruders entered her home and set it alight with her inside.