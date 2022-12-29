Teenager in court for allegedly fatally stabbing 33-year-old man who approached his 42-year-old woman

Pretoria - An 18-year-old boy has been arrested after a fight which broke out at a tavern in Mpumalanga, resulting in the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man at Elukwatini. The teenager is expected to appear before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court today, facing a murder charge.

The fatal stabbing happened at around 2am on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “It is reported that the suspect (the 18-year-old) and a woman believed to be his companion friend, estimated age being 42 years old, were at the said tavern when the victim approached the said female friend. It is alleged that a scuffle then ensued between the suspect and the victim,” said Mohlala. “According to information, the suspect allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the deceased to death.”

An 18-year-old boy is appearing in court after he allegedly killed a 33-year-old man who was making moves on his 42-year-old female partner in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene. “Upon arrival, they found him (the 33-year-old) laying in a pool of blood, and he was unfortunately certified dead by the medical practitioners. A murder case was registered, and after an investigation was conducted, the suspect was arrested as well as charged for murder,” said Mohlala. “During his arrest, a knife believed to have been used during the incident was confiscated for further probe. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.”

Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the “atrocious act”. The ongoing investigation will also determine whether the tavern owner was still trading within stipulated business operating hours. “Our liquor outlets seem to be contributing to serious crime, and we urge owners to work with us and comply with the regulations. In the first place, dangerous weapons should never be allowed in such premises. This is really a concern for us as law enforcement agencies,” said Manamela.

