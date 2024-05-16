Teenager in police custody after a three-year-old boy was raped in a Limpopo village

A 16-year-old foreign national is under police custody in Limpopo following the rape of a three-year-old boy at Sasekani village under the Ritavi policing precinct in the Mopani District. The rape incident happened on Monday, at around 3pm, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is reported that a three-year-old victim went to his neighbour's yard to play. Later on, he came back home and reported to his grandmother that a 16-year-old male who is a friend to his brother has raped him,” said Ledwaba. The grandmother of the toddler allegedly approached the father of the accused teenager to investigate the incident. Police said the 16-year-old denied the allegations against him.

“The matter was immediately reported to the police and the victim was taken to the hospital for a medical examination,” said Ledwaba. “The suspect was traced and apprehended in the morning on Tuesday May 14, 2024, while at Sasekani village.” A probation officer is expected to compile an assessment report pertaining to the accused teenager in regard to court proceedings.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Limpopo after he allegedly raped a three-year-old boy. File Picture In March, IOL reported that a three-year-old girl was raped at Ngwenani ya ha Themeli, near Sibasa in Thohoyandou, allegedly by two nine-year-old boys. At the time, Ledwaba said the toddler was molested on a Saturday while she had gone out to play with her peers. “As per the account provided by the victim's mother, the young girl was playing with other children before returning home experiencing discomfort in her private areas,” said Ledwaba.