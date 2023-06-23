Independent Online
Teenager killed by stray bullets during gang-related violence

Police are appealing for information after gang-related violence claimed the life of a teenage boy in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape.

Published 19m ago

Durban - A 14-year-old teenage boy was killed by a stray bullet, while in his yard in Bethelsdorp near Gqeberha on Thursday night, in what police say is gang-related violence.

Police say they responded to a shooting incident on Lawrence Erasmus Drive in Bloemendal just after 6pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said when police arrived on the scene they found two males, aged 25 and 26, laying on the ground.

“It is alleged the two males were walking on the road when the occupants travelling in a silver Renault vehicle fired shots at them,” she said.

Justin Malgas, 25, died at the scene, while a 26-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to his head and arm and was taken to the hospital for further care.

Naidu said a third victim, 14-year-old Kurtley Rossouw, was in his yard when he was shot by a stray bullet in his back.

“He succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital,” she said.

Naidu said the incident is gang-related and the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Gang Investigation) are investigating two counts of murder and one attempted murder case.

Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has urged communities to help police find the suspects.

“It is sad when children become victims of crime. It is not only gang members that are shot, but innocent bystanders and law-abiding citizens (who) also pay the price due to gang violence,” said Mene.

He urged communities to “not to turn a blind eye” to these serious crimes.

“Instead, work with us to ensure that these criminals are put behind bars, where they belong,” Mene said.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation in tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3010 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

IOL

Share

