Teenager who raped three boys jailed to 60 years

A Northern Cape teenager who raped three minor boys from the time he was 14 years old has been sentenced to 60 years in jail. The teenager, who is now 17 and still cannot be named according to the law, was sentenced this week in the Calvinia Regional Court.

He was found guilty on several counts of rape which took place in the Niewoudtville area. Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the 17-year-old teenager raped three young boys, aged four, six and eight, on several occasions since 2021, before he was apprehended.

Police said the teen’s modus operandi was accosting his victims when they were playing soccer alone. On Friday, March 28, 2025, the teenager was sentenced for five counts of rape The court ordered him to serve 12 years imprisonment for each count of rape.