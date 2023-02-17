Teens arrested after vicious cat abuse video shared on social media

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has managed to track down two people in Hanover Park for animal cruelty, and have them arrested. According to Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse, on Thursday inspectors and officers of the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement arrested a 17-year-old suspect and his accomplice after footage of a cat being abused was sent to the SPCA.

The footage was widely circulated on social media. Pieterse said once they received the footage, with limited information on the suspect, they launched a manhunt to trace the perpetrator.

Two teenagers in Hanover Park were arrested on charges of animal cruelty. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “The SPCA decided to go public with the video for the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit. “The SPCA received several leads that enabled the team, with the assistance of the City’s Law Enforcement, to arrest the suspect and his accomplice,” Pieterse said. In the video, a 17-year-old boy can be seen picking up a small cat and showing an empty packet of chips.

He is heard saying: “This is what happens when you eat all my chips up. Chips is up, he’s also gonna go up”. The cat is suddenly hurled by the teenager like a rugby ball into air. The helpless cat is sent flying over a nearby rooftop. The individual filming the incident as well as the teenager can be heard laughing after the incident.

The teenager then ends off by saying: “nou is hy ook op (now he is always up)”. The teenager and his 18-year-old friend who filmed the incident were arrested, and are being charged with animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. “I am very pleased with the persistence of our team in finding the culprits.

“We are extremely grateful to the public for their assistance with providing information that led to this arrest. “We are also very grateful for the swift support we received from the City of Cape Town. We will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served,” Pieterse said. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said watching the video was horrifying and it was hard to believe that such a cruel act could be induced upon a helpless animal.

“It is a growing concern how the continuous exposure to violence within society desensitizes our youth, whereby in turn, it drives them to inflict pain and suffering onto others. “In this same manner, organized gangs introduce the cruel sport of dog-fighting to our youth, in order to create a feeling of superiority amongst those who are able to cause the most injury and harm “It's a vicious cycle that requires the whole of society to bring about needed change. It is with our utmost gratitude that the SPCA was able to react so quickly in the pursuit of justice.

“We will continue providing support where needed and recognize their value in animal welfare,” Smith said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court soon. According to Pieterse, the cat, a young male of about a year old survived the incident and was taken into the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA where he is receiving a full medical examination and care.

It was later revealed the cat’s name is Kittie and will remain in the care of the SPCA until the case has been concluded. The SPCA has urged the public to report cases of animal cruelty to the inspectorate on the 24-hour call centre on 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604. Alternatively, an email can be sent to: [email protected] [email protected]