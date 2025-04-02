Televangelist Timothy Omotoso found not guilty

The 66-year-old and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, faced 32 counts of charges which included racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotso has been found not guilty of the charges preferred against him.

At the last court appearance the National Prosecuting Authority said the judgement will mark a remarkable milestone the case that has been marred by delays for almost eight years since the arrest of the trio.

It is alleged that Omotoso, who was addressed as “the man of God”, was the leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church and his co-accused were his assistants.

The case has been ongoing for eight years.