Tembisa police hunt for two men pretending to be looking for rooms to rent and then shot SANDF officer dead

Durban – Police in Tembisa are investigating a case of murder after a military officer was gunned down this week. Xolile Nicholas Shuta was stationed at OR Tambo International Airport Military Police Division.

According to The Voice of Tembisa, the 52-year-old officer arrived home from work on Monday when two men approached him. It is alleged that the men entered the property pretending to be looking for rooms to rent. A few minutes later, they drew firearms and shot Shuta several times. He died at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said one of the men was wearing a white T-shirt with a white cap while the other man had on a black T-shirt. Nothing was taken from the home. The shooting was confirmed by the South African National Defence Force. "A case of murder has been registered with the local SAPS for further investigations into events that led to the shooting incident," said SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa.

Mahapa added that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla, Secretary for Defence Sonto Kudjoe, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, had extended their heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues of the dead soldier. "May his soul rest in peace," the department said. IOL