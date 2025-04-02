Ten arrested in Bloemfontein for R125,000 copper cable theft following community tip-off

Ten suspects are behind bars and copper cables worth R125,000 have been recovered after a vigilant Bloemfontein community member tipped off police to suspicious activity in Heideda suburb. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli stated that the Bloemfontein Flying Squad acted swiftly on the received information, successfully apprehending ten individuals suspected of copper cable theft and possession on the morning of April 2 at around 7:15 am.

“It is alleged that a white Ford Bantam bakkie, carrying approximately eight African males, was seen offloading copper cables at a residence on Belcher Road, Bloemfontein,” said Kareli. Officers immediately responded to the scene and, upon arrival, observed a room filled with copper cables through a bedroom window. “The backdoor of the house was open. When officers called for occupants to come out, one male suspect emerged,” said Kareli.

However, the arrests didn’t stop there. Upon entering the residence, police discovered nine more suspects, including two women. A search of the house uncovered “substantial quantities of rolled copper cables in the bedroom, toilet, and dining room areas.” Further investigations revealed that three of the male suspects are illegal immigrants.

The stolen copper cables are believed to belong to Centlec, and two vehicles suspected of being used in the crime were also impounded. The ten suspects, aged between 19 and 44, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon. They face charges of possession of suspected stolen property, damage to essential infrastructure, and contravention of the Immigration Act.