Ten teachers killed in Limpopo horror crash

An accident claimed the lives of thirteen individuals, ten of whom were teachers, in a devastating crash that occurred in Limpopo during the early hours of Tuesday morning. The head-on collision, involving a Toyota Minibus and a Hyundai heavy motor vehicle, took place on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron route.

The Limpopo Department of Education said the teachers were stationed in the Capricorn North Education District. The accident took place on the R521 route between Polokwane and Dendron. Picture: Facebook The MEC for Education Limpopo, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family. "It is with a heavy heart to learn about the untimely deaths of ten of our departmental workforce who unfortunately lost their lives through a fatal accident on the R521 route between Polokwane and Dendron.

“We therefore convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is a great loss to the education team in Limpopo.” Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani visited the accident scene. She engaged with the bereaved families, who had come to the scene, and she relayed messages of condolences on behalf of the Provincial Government.