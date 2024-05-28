Independent Online
Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Ten teachers killed in Limpopo horror crash

A total of 13 people died in a horror bus crash in Limpopo. Picture: Facebook

Published 36m ago

An accident claimed the lives of thirteen individuals, ten of whom were teachers, in a devastating crash that occurred in Limpopo during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The head-on collision, involving a Toyota Minibus and a Hyundai heavy motor vehicle, took place on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron route.

The Limpopo Department of Education said the teachers were stationed in the Capricorn North Education District.

The accident took place on the R521 route between Polokwane and Dendron. Picture: Facebook

The MEC for Education Limpopo, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family.

"It is with a heavy heart to learn about the untimely deaths of ten of our departmental workforce who unfortunately lost their lives through a fatal accident on the R521 route between Polokwane and Dendron.

“We therefore convey our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is a great loss to the education team in Limpopo.”

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani visited the accident scene.

She engaged with the bereaved families, who had come to the scene, and she relayed messages of condolences on behalf of the Provincial Government.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani visited the accident scene. Picture: Supplied

Radzilani called on all motorists to take extra precautions as they travel, especially during early hours of the morning.

“Lack of clear visibility has been attributed as the possible cause of the accident, as it was reportedly misty, during the time of the accident.”

IOL News

