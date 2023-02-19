Ten-year sentence for drunk driver who tried to flee after killing JMPD officer Jacob Moila

Pretoria - The Orlando Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Joburg motorist to 10-years imprisonment after he failed to stop his vehicle as instructed by a police officer, and fatally crashed into the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) policeman Jacob Moila. Mlungisi Nkosi was drunk when the tragic incident happened on a Saturday, on February 15, 2020.

“The JMPD acting chief of police Angie Mokasi has welcomed the 10-year sentence that was handed down by the Orlando Magistrate’s Court to Mlungisi Nkosi,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla narrated. “The accused was arrested on Saturday, February 15, 2020 when he crashed into JMPD officer Jacob Moila, who, together with other officers, was conducting a stop and search at Vincent Road in Meadowlands, Zone 10.” The motorist who was drunk and failed to stop his vehicle, fatally crashing into JMPD officer Jacob Moila in February 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Photo: JMPD The court heard that Nkosi failed to stop at a roadside check and crashed into Moila who had indicated and signalled for the driver to bring his car to a halt.

“When Nkosi was stopped after crashing into officer Moila, he even tried to start his vehicle in an attempt to flee. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol,” said Fihla. Nkosi was convicted of culpable homicide, negligent driving, and driving without a driver’s licence. The acting JMPD chief of police, Mokasi has expressed appreciation to officers including Victor Makhoba, Thenjiwe Tshabalala, Kgomotso Sekhothe and Nompumelelo Lehlaku who have supported Moila’s family after the incident happened three years ago.

JMPD officers Victor Makhoba, Thenjiwe Tshabalala, Kgomotso Sekhothe with some of the late JMPD officer Jacob Moila’s family. Photo: JMPD “The sentence should send a clear message to those who continually break the law and endanger the lives of our officers and other road users. I commend our officers who not only gave brilliant testimonials but also supported Jacob’s family throughout the ordeal,” she said. “Even though it is difficult, I hope the Moila family can get closure following the sentencing of the accused.” Last week, another drunk motorist was arrested by the JMPD after he allegedly crashed into officer Zwidfhela Daniel Singo and fled from the scene.

At the time, Fihla said the motorist, who was driving a white Hyundai H100 and fleeing from the scene where he bumped officer Singo, went on to crash into another vehicle at a traffic circle while being pursued by police. “On Sunday, February 12, 2023, while conducting a stop and search at Soweto Highway under the railway bridge in Mzimhlope, Orlando, JMPD officer Zwidfhela Daniel Singo was hit by a speeding white Hyundai H100 dropside,” said Fihla. Preliminary information, according to the JMPD, indicates that Singo had signalled for the Hyundai to stop, but the driver failed to halt the vehicle and crashed into the police officer.

“While attempting to evade the officers, the driver of the Hyundai crashed into a vehicle at the Soweto Highway and Klipspruit Valley Road traffic circle, and he again attempted to flee, but he was immediately apprehended by the officers,” said Fihla. “The driver was breathalysed as he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. His breathalyser reading was 0.73 mg/l, which is above the legal limit of 0.24 mg/l.” The 55-year-old driver was arrested, and he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving and failing to stop at an accident scene.