Ten years behind bars for man who killed his uncle over a broken window

Durban - A 23-year-old man who killed his uncle following a spat over a broken window, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars. This week, the Kimberley Regional Court sentenced Elton Van Schalk Wyk for the murder of his uncle, Jonathan Koopman, 32.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said he killed his uncle on September 13, 2020. It is alleged that Van Schalk Wyk’s mother had told Koopman about the broken window. “Because they were related, the victim wanted to get an amicable solution and reasons for such behaviour,” said NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“When the deceased was busy talking to the accused, trying to defuse the situation and get his reasons for breaking the window, the accused… (told) the deceased to mind his own business and leave him alone. “Without any provocation, the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, who happened to be his uncle. “The victim was declared dead, and the case of murder was opened by the members of the South African Police Service.”

During the trial, the prosecution, led by prosecutor Dineo Mathule, argued that Van Schalk Wyk did not show remorse as the trial was prolonged because of the his behaviour. “The prosecution called a single witness who testified that the accused was the aggressor and the were no reasons for him to attack the victim,” Senokoatsane said. In aggravation of sentence, Mathule, reasoned that the court should not deviate from the prescribed sentence for such a crime.