Tensions rise in Moroka after 21-year-old allegedly shot by Pakistani national

Tensions are running high in Moroka, south of Johannesburg, after a 21-year-old South African, Lusanda Ngxongo, was allegedly shot by a Pakistani national on Saturday, August 10. According to reports, Ngxongo was allegedly shot twice by the shop owner after accidentally spilling a cold drink in his store. The incident has left Ngxongo in a critical condition at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Bullets had to be surgically removed from his stomach.

Earlier, Operation Dudula expressed that the suspect should have been immediately detained. They criticised the law enforcement's approach, calling it "raising eyebrows," and demanded the suspect's immediate arrest. In response to the incident, Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that Moroka police have arrested one suspect, following the shooting in White City. "The injured person was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. Police have since opened an attempted murder docket," Kweza said.

In a statement addressed to the Moroka police commissioner and the media, Operation Dudula expressed deep dissatisfaction over the manner in which the police are handling the case. "What we find disturbing and unacceptable as Operation Dudula is the manner the police at Moroka police station are behaving, and the behaviour is the insult to the family," said Refile Mathe, in charge of commutation and marketing at Operation Dudula. The group also called for the media to give the case the "highest attention and respect," threatening that until their demands are met, they will initiate a shutdown of all Pakistani businesses in White City Jabavu, starting from August 12.

Kweza said that the Moroka police, in collaboration with JMPD members, have been monitoring the situation in White City, following allegations of shops being shut down. "At this stage, no shops were closed, and no injuries have been reported. The possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out," Kweza remarked. Dudula emphasised that they are closely monitoring the situation and highlighted the silence of mainstream media when "a foreigner does wrong to a South African“.

However, long-standing residents of White City have stood firm against the proposed shutdown, expressing their strong opposition to Operation Dudula's plans, particularly since it could lead to looting and violence. Many locals have highlighted the essential role that these businesses play in their daily lives, noting that the shop owners provide critical services and support to the community. They have made it clear that they will not allow the shutdown to proceed, underscoring the positive contributions these businesses make to their neighbourhood.