Tenth person arrested for R28m looting funds meant for farmers

Pretoria – Yolanda Nontsikelelo Nkambule, 48, appeared before the Malelane Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for fraud. “The accused forms part of the previous nine trustees; Mduduzi Nkambule, 43, Bongani Justice Mabilane, 45, two foreign nationals Desire Mzara, 43, and Ronald Chihwehwete, 42, Yashiel Singh, 37, Thato Kgapola, 34, Kenneth Nkambule, 45, Onkie Thabethe, 34, and Phephisa Mkhabela, 33, who were arrested on 14 April 2022,” said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“It is alleged that between December 2019 and October 2020, the accused looted Mpumalanga farmers (fund), through misrepresentation by creating and submitting fictitious invoices to RCL Food Distributors and Akwandze, stealing from the funds and prejudicing both entities, causing an actual loss amount of R28 million.” According to the Hawks, Nkambule received an amount of R2 450 000 into her personal bank account. She was charged and she appeared in court with the other nine accused who had been arrested.

Nkambule was released on R9 000 bail and the case against the 10 accused was postponed to November 16. In April, the nine company directors who were arrested earlier made their second appearance before the Tonga Magistrate’s Court, for charges of fraud, theft and money laundering valued over R28m. At the time, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa said Mduduzi Nkambule was employed as a manager responsible for loans to large scale growers at RCL Sugar & Milling in KwaZulu-Natal, while Bongani Justice Mabelane was working as an accountant at Akwandze, a subsidiary of RCL Foods.

“Allegations are that during the period 2015 to 2020, the accused made several fraudulent overpayments that were not due and or payments where services were never rendered, resulting in RCL and Akwandze suffering a total loss of over R28 million,” Nyuswa said. After investigations, the nine were arrested by the Hawks and made their first appearance in court on April 13. They were initially remanded in custody until April 19, for formal bail application. When the formal bail application was heard, the nine accused at the time were granted bail of R20 000 each.

