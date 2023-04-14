Convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, has told the court he doesn't intend to apply for bail just yet. Instead, the man dubbed the "Facebook rapist" says he will apply at a later stage.

Bester appeared this morning (Friday) in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, 11 months after he escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre. Bester face charges of escape, as well as defeating the ends of justice, violation of a body and fraud. Bester listened intently as his legal representative stated his case before the magistrate, who initially declined Bester’s request to address the court. His lawyer said Bester feared for his safety in prison and was unhappy with the food he was served in prison.

The matter was adjourned to next month. Convicted South African rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is seen at the Magistrate's Court in Bloemfontein on April 14, 2023 - A fugitive rapist and murderer who left a burnt corpse in his cell during a jailbreak appeared in a South African court on Friday a day after he was returned after fleeing to Tanzania. Dubbed the "Facebook rapist", Thabo Bester walked into the courtroom in a yellow tracksuit and an impassive expression, his feet and hands handcuffed. (Photo by AFP) Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend after they fled South Africa. They were brought back to the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a second accused, Teboho James Lipholo, a CCTV operator, appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court for their part in the whole Thabo Bester escape saga. l TIMOTHY BERNARD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY Magudumana appeared in court hours later. She faces charges of aiding and abetting an escapee, murder, violation of bodies and fraud. To date, the people arrested over Bester's escape also include Magadumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sikelele, former G4S employee Senohe Ishmael Matsoara and Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo.