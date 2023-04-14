Thabo Bester will appear in person in court, say police

Police have confirmed that escaped convict Thabo Bester will appear physically in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court this morning. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed to IOL that Bester would take to the dock under heavy police guard.

It is understood that a high-risk unit made up of members from a special task force has transported Bester from the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum Correctional facility in Salvokop in Pretoria to Bloemfontein. Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend after they fled South Africa. They were brought back to the country in the early hours of yesterday morning. Magudumana appeared in court yesterday.

She faces charges of aiding and abetting an escapee, murder, violation of bodies and fraud. Bester will face charges including defeating the ends of justice, violation of a body, escaping from lawful custody and fraud. Upon his entry to SA, Bester was transported to the Pretoria CMax facility for safety concerns.