‘Thank you to everyone who helped in the search to find our son Pierre’ -Bloubergstrand fisherman, dogs found dead

The body believed to be that of missing 23-year-old Pierre Lotter has been found. Pierre and his 47-year-old uncle Willem Pretorius, from Kathu in the Northern Cape, where last seen by family after they said they were going fishing on May 14.

The two men and three dogs, had last been heard from at around 6.30pm after going fishing in the Bloubergstrand area, on Kids Rock according to the National Rescue Sea Institute (NSRI). According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon they were alerted by concerned relatives. “NSRI Melkbosstrand responded and after a brief search the 47-year-old man was found lifeless on the beach near to the Blue Peter Hotel,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon said despite best efforts to resuscitate him, the man was declared deceased on scene. He said they believed the men had reached the rock at low tide. “But during the incoming high tide, that peaked at 8.30pm, we suspect that somewhere between 6.30pm and 7.30pm they may have tried to swim across the channel.”

A week long search for Pierre culminated on Sunday morning (May 19). The body was located and recovered near Melkbosstrand. “Formal identification remains in the process in cooperation with family, the SA Police Services and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services,” said Lambinon.

He said all three dogs have also been found deceased. “Two of the missing dogs were also located and recovered on Sunday. The other dog was located and recovered during the week by City of Cape Town staff,” Lambinon said. He said a formal cremation will be done on behalf of the family.

Lambinon extended his condolences to the family. The family who requested privacy, expressed their sincere gratitude to the public via a statement, which reads: “Thank you to everyone who helped in the search to find our son Pierre, and his two dogs.”

They expressed gratitude to all agencies involved including the NSRI and City of Cape Town among others. “We were overwhelmed by the number of people that stopped what they were doing and rushed to help search for our missing son and his beloved dogs. Thank you to the Emergency Services on the scene for their tremendous efforts to resuscitate Willem,” the family said. “Unfortunately their efforts did not succeed and sadly Willem passed on at the scene. Together with all those wonderful people, who were there on the evening of May 14th and did whatever they could to help us. Again, thank you, thank you, thank you,” they said.