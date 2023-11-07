Thanks for the support: Minister Chikunga and cops were not harmed during robbery on the highway, says department

The Department of Transport has provided additional clarity regarding the “unfortunate incident” where Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her protectors - members of the police protection team - were robbed. Collen Msibi, national spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the tyres of the minister’s vehicle were punctured by spikes placed on the road, before the assailants robbed the vehicle’s occupants.

“The tyres of the minister’s car were punctured by spikes, bringing the car to a stop enabling the criminals to rob the occupants of valuables. This incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning when the minister was en route to Pretoria, between N3 Vosloorus and Heidelberg,” said Msibi. He said the minister and her dedicated SA Police Service (SAPS) protection team emerged from this incident “unharmed and safe”. Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga. File Picture: Siyabulela Duda “Minister Chikunga remains committed to fulfilling her government responsibilities and is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support she has received from her fellow government colleagues and the people of South Africa,” said Msibi.

“The matter is currently being investigated by the South African Police Service, and as such, we are unable to provide further details.” Earlier, IOL reported that national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a case of armed robbers was being investigated. “Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling from the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness unit,” Mathe said.