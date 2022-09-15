“That is the man”: Senzo Meyiwa’s friend points out accused in dock for murder

Pretoria – State witness Tumelo Madlala, who was in the house when Senzo Meyiwa was shot in October 2014, has fingered one of the five accused men, 32-year-old Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the assailants. Madlala, who was Meyiwa’s close friend, was led in submitting evidence by the lead State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi.

“Mr Madlala, you have told the court that being in the same room with the person makes you uncomfortable. If you can state or inform the court who is that person making you uncomfortable?” Baloyi asked Madlala. “That one, that man in blue or green T-shirt. That is the man who was held by Senzo. That is the man who had his beard cut,” said Madlala pointing directly at Ntanzi. Sitting in the heavily guarded court, Ntanzi was smiling as Madlala kept accusing him.

Defence lawyers sharply objected to the identification of the accused in the court. They argued that the witness was unreliable. On Wednesday, Madlala said he could identify one of the men who had fatally shot the soccer star. “The State asked you whether you are in a position to identify any of the suspects before court,” Madlala was asked by Baloyi.

Madlala responded: “If I was allowed to mention it yesterday, I would have mentioned it. That’s why I asked for a break because I was annoyed to be in the same room as that person.” The legal representative of four of the accused, Tshepo Thobane, objected to Baloyi’s question and said the identification question was vague. “Identification in the court is inadmissible and doesn't have value. Most importantly, because my clients who appear in this honourable court, one until four, were not taken to an identity parade.

“If the State wants to take it further, it will require a trial within a trial,” Thobane argued. Baloyi tried to submit heads of argument to allow for an in-court identification and said the defence could respond the next day or whenever they had time. Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the accused, objected to Baloyi’s submissions and called his tactics an ambush.

“We have not been given those heads of arguments, my lord. We need to be furnished with the heads of arguments on what the State intends to bring in the honourable court. We don’t even know what are the issues the State is intending to introduce before the court. Therefore, we cannot be ambushed like that.” Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said, to eliminate the ambush element, it would only be fair for Baloyi to make his heads of argument available to the defence before he argued the matter in court. “Okay, I will furnish them with the heads now and argue the matter tomorrow,” said Baloyi.

The media has been ordered not to film Madlala as he testifies. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while in the company of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus. In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.