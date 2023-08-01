The best or nothing: Stolen Mercedes Benz cars used in cash-in-transit heist found parked at cop’s house

A 29-year-old Mbombela traffic official was remanded in custody after her appearance in the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court following a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said. Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga was arrested on Friday and made her first court appearance she on Monday.

“It is alleged that on Thursday, July 27, at about 1.30pm an armoured vehicle of Fidelity security company was travelling from White River to Hazyview, escorted by a TSU (security) vehicle,” Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said. “At the White River/Hazyview junction, as the armoured vehicle turned right into Hazyview, it was rammed by a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan.” The assailants “immediately” started shooting at the cash-in-transit vehicle, injuring the security guards inside. They were later transported to hospital for medical treatment, Sekgotodi said.

A Mbombela traffic official will appear in court today after she was allegedly linked to a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview. Photo: Hawks “The TSU (security) also arrived and returned fire. According to information the suspects fled with three other sedan vehicles,” said Sekgotodi. According to the Hawks, a vehicle belonging to Nyalunga was allegedly seen transporting some of the assailants and firearms which were used during the failed heist. A Mbombela traffic official will appear in court today after she was allegedly linked to a failed cash-in-transit heist in Hazyview. Photo: Hawks “The team of investigators followed up information which led to the arrest of Nyalunga after stolen vehicles which were also seen on the crime scene were found parked in her yard. The vehicles were confiscated and the suspect (Nyalunga) was also arrested,” said Sekgotodi.

During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the vehicles recovered at Nyalunga's house had been reported as stolen. "The silver Mercedes Benz ML250 was stolen at Mhala, in Mpumalanga in June 2023 and the Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan was stolen at Vosloorus (Gauteng) in February 2021," said Sekgotodi. Nyalunga was charged for conspiracy to commit crime, robbery under aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The case against Nyalunga was rolled over to today "for further bail application". Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the law enforcement team for their successful efforts. Geber also had a message for criminals: "We will not stop until all of you are wearing orange overalls".