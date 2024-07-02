The Cape Flats a war zone as gunfire continues to ring out

Parts of Cape Town have been held hostage by gunfire as sporadic shooting incidents continue across the Cape Flats. Ongoing shooting have been taking place in Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Delft, Lotus River, Ottery, Delft, and Mitchells Plain since Friday, June 28.

The shooting incidents are all believed to be gang-related. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the latest death recorded due to the ongoing shooting occurred on Monday, July 1, in Manenberg. “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday at about 7.30pm at a premises in Olga Road, Manenberg are under investigation. SAPS members attended a complaint of a shooting incident at the mentioned address and found the body of a 25-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

“Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. The motive for this shooting incident is believed to be gang-related. Investigations continue and no arrest as yet,” Van Wyk said. On Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was gunned down at premises in Hartenberg Street, Voorbrug in Delft. It is alleged the suspects shot through the roof of a Wendy house the teenager and her friends were at. She was declared dead at the scene. “The female was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this shooting incident forms part of ongoing investigations. Delft police are investigating a murder,” Van Wyk said.

On Friday, Grassy Park police were called to the hospital to register a murder. “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Friday at about 4.30pm at the corner of Carol and De Wet Roads in Ottery, are under investigation. SAPS members on duty received a complaint of murder at a hospital. “On their arrival at the hospital, the members were informed that the 26-year-old male died shortly after arrival. Grassy Park police registered a murder case for investigation. The motive for this shooting incident forms part of ongoing investigations,” Van Wyk said.

Less than an hour later, police in Steenberg were called to a double murder scene. “Steenberg police responded to a complaint on Friday, June 28. Upon arrival in St Bernard Street in Montague Village in Lavender Hill at around 5.10pm, they found the bodies of two males, aged 23 and 25, inside a premises. “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is still under investigation. Steenberg police registered a murder for further investigation,” Van Wyk said.