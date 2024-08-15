‘The crowd were threatening to castrate him’: KZN police arrest soccer coach and Bible studies teacher for allegedly raping four boys

A part-time Durban soccer coach and Bible studies teacher has been arrested in connection with the rape of four minor boys. The 57-year-old man was arrested by Verulam SAPS on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was arrested in connection with four counts of rape following an incident in which the suspect allegedly raped four boys in Waterloo. “Reports indicate that the suspect was assaulted by the community before the police were called.” Netshiunda said the suspect was transported to hospital for medical attention, where he remains under police guard.

Four cases of rape are opened at Verulam SAPS for investigation. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received reports of the community assaulting the man on Tuesday evening and responded. The incident took place at the corner Rahima Moosa and Vezokuhle Road.

“On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered approximately 100 residents baying for the blood of a man. “The man was stripped of his pants and underwear. The crowd were threatening to castrate him.” Balram said according to their knowledge, the man is employed and in his spare time coaches soccer and conducts Bible studies with minor boys from Waterloo.

He said the man was attacked after one of the victims told their parents that he was drugged and raped by the man. Balram said thereafter, three other children came forward. The victims are all aged between 10 and 13.