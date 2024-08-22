‘The family of Jackie is finally getting justice’: Umbilo CPF welcomes arrest of forth suspect linked to well-known BnB owner’s murder

The Umbilo Community Policing Forum has welcomed the arrest of a fourth suspect linked to the murder of a well-known businesswoman in the area. Jacqueline “Jackie” Needham was robbed and murdered at her guest-house. Needham’s body was found by her employees on August 10, 2022, in a vacant room at her premises, wrapped in a sheet.

On Friday, police and private security officials cornered the suspect, who had been on the run for two years. Sources close to the investigation told IOL that police teams had been tracking the suspect. "The team worked tirelessly with non-stop persistence," the source said.

The suspect has appeared in court and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance, next month. "The news of the arrest last week Friday was welcomed by the Community Policing Forum and residents of Umbilo. The family of Jackie is finally getting justice. I am aware that the South African Police Service (SAPS) teams have been working tirelessly behind the scene in solving this murder. Their work is appreciated and is noticed among the residents," said Umbilo CPF chairperson, Calvin Thomas. He added that the month of August is meant to celebrate and honour women.