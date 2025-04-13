The Gauteng High Court acquits woman convicted of murder in tragic baby death case

The Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg ruled in favour of an accused who was convicted of murder of a baby aged five months, after the child, who was on her grandmother’s back, died of brain injuries when the grandmother was pushed, and she fell. Aletta Sonzulu appealed her conviction as she maintained from the start that she had no intention of hurting the baby. She explained that on the day of the incident, she and her co-accused, Jamieson Phiri, were intoxicated. Sonzulu told the court that in fact, she was “wasted". She and Phiri, who had meanwhile died, were earlier convicted in the Vosloorus Regional Court following the death of little Jayden Motshalefa.

It was alleged by the State that she and Phiri pushed the grandmother whilst she was carrying the infant on her back. As a result, the grandmother fell on the ground with the infant still on her back. It was further alleged that Sonzulu, acting in common purpose with Phiri, continued to kick the grandmother. The court was told that on the day of the incident, a graduation party was held at the house of the infant’s family. It was raining that day. The grandmother requested to speak to the gathering. She was carrying the infant on her back using a towel to support her. The infant’s head was covered with a blanket because it was raining. As she was about to start speaking, Sonzulu created a disturbance by banging the table loudly, and the grandmother was forced to stop her speech. While the grandmother walked past the tables on her way to the house to put the baby to bed, she was pushed.

The grandmother slipped and fell backwards, as the surface was a carpet that was on the grass. The grandmother testified that she used both hands to break her fall so that the infant would not get hurt. Her evidence was that when she fell on the ground, Sonzulu kicked her randomly until the father of the infant intervened. When the grandmother stood up, the baby was bleeding from her nose and mouth. She was taken to the clinic and then transferred to hospital. The baby died that evening of injuries to her brain. This included extensive deep scalp bruising and bleeding of the brain. The injuries the infant suffered were consistent with an impact that resulted from the grandmother falling backwards onto the child she was carrying on her back.